Synapse (SYN) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $77.53 million and $3.38 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,673,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

