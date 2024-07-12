ELIS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $146.87 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $146.87 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012689 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,182.17 or 1.00031343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00068718 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04601703 USD and is up 14.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $227,496.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.