Moonbeam Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $168.14 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,127,154,393 coins and its circulating supply is 886,296,956 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

