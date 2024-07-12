Everdome (DOME) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Everdome has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $690,451.83 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

