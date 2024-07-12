ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sarina Tanimoto Sells 100,000 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,496,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $877,137.30.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

