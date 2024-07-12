Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann Sells 17,000 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,176,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,586.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $964.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Argan by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AGX. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

