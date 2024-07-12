Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $154.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $155.10.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.