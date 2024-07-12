First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider FNSC Holdings Inc. Buys 41,145 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 41,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 20,539 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04.

TSE FN opened at C$36.06 on Friday. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. Research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

