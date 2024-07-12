Laura Schenkein Sells 25,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90.

TTD opened at $98.57 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

