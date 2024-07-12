Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $722,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $4,345,776.64.

On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,900,512.64.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NET opened at $82.00 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,858,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.