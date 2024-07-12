AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Overweight Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.