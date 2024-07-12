Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Increased to $493.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $470.00 to $493.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.70.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $379.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.37. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Everest Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

