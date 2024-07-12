Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Holdings Corp. Fila Sells 587,520 Shares of Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $21,945,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,318,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $8,754,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,673,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,026,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

