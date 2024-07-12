The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

BWIN stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

