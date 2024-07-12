Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) COO Sells 19,693 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $248.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $239.55. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

