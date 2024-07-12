Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.13.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $361.61 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.93 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,984,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,591,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

