Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DLX stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $974.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 155.85%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

