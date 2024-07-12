Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.03.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average of $125.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,096,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.