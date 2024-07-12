Truist Financial Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $260.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.40.

CLH stock opened at $226.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $231.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

