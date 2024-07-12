Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 2,156,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 566,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,482,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,339,000 after purchasing an additional 244,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

