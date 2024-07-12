Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $286.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $266.00 to $286.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $258.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.45 and a 200-day moving average of $250.53. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 52 week low of $186.52 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

