Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $286.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $266.00 to $286.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.65.
Chubb Stock Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
