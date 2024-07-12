Loop Capital Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $85.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,386. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.