AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. AZEK has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AZEK by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

