Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 72,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

