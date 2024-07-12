AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.14.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $97.20 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

