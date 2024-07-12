Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $190.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,764,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after acquiring an additional 414,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,223,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.