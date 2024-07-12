Bank of America Lowers Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $222.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $223.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $166.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.95. Assurant has a 52-week low of $124.22 and a 52-week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

