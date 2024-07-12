AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $196.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.07.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 430,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
