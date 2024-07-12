Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.88.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $181.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.21.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

