Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON MPAC opened at GBX 503 ($6.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,869.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 496.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.82.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

