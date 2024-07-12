Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Mpac Group Trading Down 1.0 %
LON MPAC opened at GBX 503 ($6.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3,869.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 496.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.82.
About Mpac Group
