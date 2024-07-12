Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Indivior (LON:INDV) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Indivior (LON:INDV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,350 ($30.10) to GBX 1,500 ($19.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Indivior Stock Performance
Shares of Indivior stock opened at GBX 843 ($10.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. Indivior has a twelve month low of GBX 653 ($8.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,938 ($24.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,298.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,411.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00.
Indivior Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.