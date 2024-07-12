Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Indivior (LON:INDV) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Indivior (LON:INDV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,350 ($30.10) to GBX 1,500 ($19.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of Indivior stock opened at GBX 843 ($10.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. Indivior has a twelve month low of GBX 653 ($8.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,938 ($24.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,298.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,411.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

