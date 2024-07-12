Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPMC opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

