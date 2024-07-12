Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target Cut to GBX 620 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 620 ($7.94) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.04% from the company’s previous close.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 385 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £494.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,283.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a one year high of GBX 610.09 ($7.81). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 469.63.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

