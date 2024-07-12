Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) & PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Critical Review

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) and Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

PagerDuty has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gen Digital has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PagerDuty and Gen Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 5 5 0 2.50 Gen Digital 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

PagerDuty presently has a consensus price target of $26.90, indicating a potential upside of 28.16%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Gen Digital.

This table compares PagerDuty and Gen Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -21.34% -28.38% -6.24% Gen Digital 16.16% 49.04% 7.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Gen Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Gen Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PagerDuty and Gen Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $438.63 million 4.57 -$81.76 million ($1.01) -20.78 Gen Digital $3.81 billion 4.11 $616.00 million $0.95 26.32

Gen Digital has higher revenue and earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gen Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gen Digital beats PagerDuty on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty



PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Gen Digital



Gen Digital Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its members on the Dark Web; Avast Secure Identity that provides advanced identity protection including credit monitoring and alerts; LifeLock Home Title Protect that detects fraud and notifies members; and Norton Social Media Monitoring that help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. In addition, it offers VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel;Norton Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions; AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

