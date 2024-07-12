Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.70.

WDO stock opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 450.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.92 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

