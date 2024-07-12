Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$3.50

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VZLA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
