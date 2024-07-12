Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $7.55

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.86. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

