Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $15.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,385 shares of company stock valued at $943,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.