Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $19.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Certara by 5,306.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Certara by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,704.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

