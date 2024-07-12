Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $15.33

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $511.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

