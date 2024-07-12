Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Gold X Mining Corp. (CVE:GLDX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.61. 99,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 142,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.45 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.
About Gold X Mining
Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its Toroparu project comprises 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession, which covers an area of 53,844 hectares located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company also holds Chicharron Project located in the Segovia mining title.
