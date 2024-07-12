FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 198,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $872.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Get FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.