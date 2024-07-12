SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

