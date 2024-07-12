Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$21.63

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.68. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The business had revenue of C$508.04 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

