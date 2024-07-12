Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 5.04% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

