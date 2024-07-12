Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading Down 0.8%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 2,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 30,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

About Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

