Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $21.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $21,041,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Upstart by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Upstart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

