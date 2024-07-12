Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lyft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

