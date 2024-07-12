Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$11.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Trading Down 4.0 %

TSE CS opened at C$9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Also, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.