Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Trading Up 0.1%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.